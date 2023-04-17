IHC directs for security arrangements during appearance of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the district administration of Islamabad to ensure security arrangements during the appearance of PTI chairman Imran Khan on April 18.

The circular issued by the registrar's office said that the bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight FIR would be heard at 2:30 pm tomorrow in courtroom No.1.

The entry of journalists and lawyers in courtroom No. 1 would be permitted through special passes. However, the court staff would be exempted from the passes.

The circular said that Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him in the courtroom and ten lawyers would be allowed from the offices of the attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general.

It further said that 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) would be allowed to enter.

It may be mentioned here that a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb would take up the pre-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in eight FIRs with regard to the riot and vandalizing the public property at the judicial complex Islamabad.