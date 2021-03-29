UrduPoint.com
IHC Directs Gov' To Issue New Ad For HRCP Appointments

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC directs gov' to issue new ad for HRCP appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Federal Government to issue a new advertisement within two weeks for the appointment of chairman and members of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, observed that the previous advertisement regarding the HRCP appointments was against the Constitution. He directed the Ministry of Human Rights to present the Names to the prime minister and opposition leader after taking suggestions. The prime minister would send three names to the parliamentary committee after consultation with the opposition leader, and in case there was no consensus then they would forward the names.

The court also directed the ministry to present its order and a new summary in the next cabinet meeting.

The court said the HRCP was an important institution, and no extraordinary person would not apply for its posts. The government should seek suggestions instead of applications for the appointments in public notice. Lawyers and journalists organizations could also give their suggestions in that regard.

To a court query, the Director General Human Rights said the government had issued an advertisement for appointment on the posts vacant since July 19, 2019 after the cabinet's approval. The court adjourned the case till April 15, with above instructions.

