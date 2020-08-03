UrduPoint.com
IHC Directs Govt To Offer Chance To India For Appointing Lawyer In Kulbhushan Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:40 PM

IHC directs govt to offer chance to India for appointing lawyer in Kulbhushan case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Federal Government to offer another chance to India for appointing a lawyer in the Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

A two-member special bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the government's plea seeking appointment of a legal representative in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan responded to a the CJ's question, that the Indian spy was arrested on March 3, 2016 for entering Pakistan illegally and that he had confessed his links with the Indian spy agency of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing ) and supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said Kulbhushan was convicted by a military court that sentenced him to death in 2017, and his appeal for mercy was pending before the Chief of Army Staff.

The AGP said the Indian government had approached the International Court of Justice in 2017 claiming that Kulbhushan was not being provided counselor access. His death was restrained till date after the ICJ passed an order in the matter.

He stated that the Pakistan government was abiding by all the international laws and an ordinance had been issued in compliance with the ICJ's ruling. He pleaded the court to appoint a lawyer for the accused if he himself was not doing so.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the AGP that why not the Indian government and Kulbhishan Jadhav be given another opportunity to appoint a legal representative in the such sensitive matter.

The AGP agreed to the court's proposal, saying the government was ready to offer another opportunity to the Indian government in the matter.

