IHC Directs Govt To Pay Remaining Compensation To Missing Person's Family

IHC directs govt to pay remaining compensation to missing person's family

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Federal Government to pay the remaining compensation amount to petitioner Mahira Sajid on non-recovery of her missing husband Sajid Mehmood.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the petition for the recovery of IT expert Sajid Mehmood, observed that since the state had accepted its failure to recover the citizen so it was liable to pay the compensation to his heirs. The court had earlier ordered the state to bear the expenditure of his family till he was recovered.

He directed that the cheque of remaining compensation amount be submitted with the court within two weeks and warned of strict action in case of non-compliance.

The chief justice also directed the government to take action against those responsible for the forced disappearance of the citizen.

He observed that the court would not allow violation of basic human rights and it could go to any extent for implementation of its decisions.

The case was adjourned till October 19.

