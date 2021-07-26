UrduPoint.com
IHC Directs Govt To Pay Salary To Family Of Missing Person As Compensation

Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the authorities concerned to implement the court decision in case pertaining to a missing citizen.

The court instructed the government to pay the amount to victim Imran Khan's family on monthly basis equal to his last salary as compensation and submit compliance report on the next hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, questioned why the court orders were not complied yet as it had issued directives in this regard on June 30.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah, on the occasion, adopted the stance that the interior ministry through a letter had asked the mother of missing person to submit last salary slip of her son.

The DAG also submitted the letter copy to the bench.

The chief justice observed that there was no need to write such letter after the orders of this court.

He directed to pay the compensation in light of the affidavit submitted by the petitioner woman.

The court directed the ministry to implement the court verdict and submit compliance report to it till August 3.

The petitioner's lawyer earlier informed the court that the last salary of the missing person was AED 3,000 when he got disappeared. He was an information technology expert who arrived Pakistan to spend his vocations in 2015.

