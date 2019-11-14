IHC directs Health Ministry, ED Poly Clinic hospital to submit reply in service promotion case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the Ministry of Health, Chairman Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and the Executive Director (ED) Policy Clinic Hospital to submit replies in a service promotion case of five doctors.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the case filed by five poly Clinic hospital doctors against DPC.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that all departments should be neutral.

Advocate Naveed Anjum counsel for the doctors said that advance qualified doctors were deprived of their right of promotion.

The court grilled the Deputy Secretary Health and said that he did not know the civil service rules.

He asked the Deputy Secretary that he was speaking against the Judgment of the Supreme Court.

The counsel said that IHC should void the decision of DPC held on October 10.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.