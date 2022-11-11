UrduPoint.com

IHC Directs Housing Secretary To Submit Report On Civil Servants Occupying Two Residences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Housing and Works Secretary to submit report on the number of civil servants retaining two official residences in the Federal capital in three months.

The court of IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by a section officer of the Ministry of Interior against being forcefully evicted from his house.

During the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan to keep only one house in Islamabad.

Either keep the IG house or the G-8 residence, he added.

He directed the IG to handover possession of new house to section officer in 24 hours.

He asked how many civil servants were keeping two houses.

He also asked how many civil servants who have gone to provinces were occupying houses in Islamabad.

The court directed the Housing Secretary to submit a report in three months and adjourned further hearing of the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

