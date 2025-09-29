IHC Directs ICT Admin To Consult Naanbai Association For Fixing Roti, Naan Price
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restrains district administration from taking legal action against ‘naanbai’ of federal capital and directed Deputy Commissioner ICT to meet ‘Naanbai’ Association on September 30 over ‘roti’ price issue
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restrains district administration from taking legal action against ‘naanbai’ of Federal capital and directed Deputy Commissioner ICT to meet ‘Naanbai’ Association on September 30 over ‘roti’ price issue.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a written order for hearing on the ‘naanbai’ Association’s petition against the district administration’s notification to fix the price of roti and naan.
The written order said that Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner and took the position that the prices of flour and wheat increased after the devastating floods.
DC Islamabad also refused to listen to the concerns.
The court directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to meet a delegation of ‘naanbai’ on September 30, and restrained the district administration from taking disciplinary action against bakers. Further hearing of the case will be held on
October 1
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad
IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price
Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis
Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) honours flood relief volunteers
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsman South Punjab coordinator to hold open court in Shujabad2 minutes ago
-
IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price2 minutes ago
-
Traders offer foods to flood victims on daily basis2 minutes ago
-
Modern IT courses for Attock youth: Chairman Punjab HEC2 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested by CCD42 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive healthcare plan being implemented at BBH Rawalpindi42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Finland to deepen cooperation in minerals sector42 minutes ago
-
Last day to avail RCB's 15% tax rebates42 minutes ago
-
Rationalization in Working Folks Grammar Schools to complete within 10 days: Minister42 minutes ago
-
Sardar Khetran pledges to provide basic facilities to people42 minutes ago
-
Fake SMS challan scam targets motorists, CTO issues urgent advisory52 minutes ago