IHC directs ICT admin to consult Naanbai Association for fixing roti, naan price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restrains district administration from taking legal action against ‘naanbai’ of Federal capital and directed Deputy Commissioner ICT to meet ‘Naanbai’ Association on September 30 over ‘roti’ price issue.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a written order for hearing on the ‘naanbai’ Association’s petition against the district administration’s notification to fix the price of roti and naan.

The written order said that Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner and took the position that the prices of flour and wheat increased after the devastating floods.

DC Islamabad also refused to listen to the concerns.

The court directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to meet a delegation of ‘naanbai’ on September 30, and restrained the district administration from taking disciplinary action against bakers. Further hearing of the case will be held on

October 1