IHC directs IGP, ICT admin to recover children from bricks' factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Expressing displeasure with ICT administration and police for not recovering the ten under age children from a bricks kiln factory despite of IHC orders, the Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday instructed to produce the children before court till Saturday.

The court instructed that chief commissioner ICT and IGP would appear in person before court on non production of children on next hearing.

During the course of proceeding, the station house officer (SHO) of the relevant police station adopted the stance that the police had raided the concerned bricks' factory but they didn't find the children there.

The chief justice remarked that the police were admitting the disappearance of children but it didn't even bother to register a first information report (FIR) on the matter.

If the police couldn't recover the children then the police chief of the Federal capital would appear in person before the court, he said.

Justice Athar Minallah observed that the response of state institutions was not the same if the children of any elite family went missing. If a child of an elite family disappeared then the whole state got engage in his recovery, he said.

The bench further said that the poor woman was standing before court. That were those people who even didn't have access to courts, he remarked.

The court directed the deputy commissioner ICT and police to ensure recovery of the children till Saturday and produced them before the court.