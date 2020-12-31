UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Directs IGP, ICT Admin To Recover Children From Bricks' Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC directs IGP, ICT admin to recover children from bricks' factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Expressing displeasure with ICT administration and police for not recovering the ten under age children from a bricks kiln factory despite of IHC orders, the Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday instructed to produce the children before court till Saturday.

The court instructed that chief commissioner ICT and IGP would appear in person before court on non production of children on next hearing.

During the course of proceeding, the station house officer (SHO) of the relevant police station adopted the stance that the police had raided the concerned bricks' factory but they didn't find the children there.

The chief justice remarked that the police were admitting the disappearance of children but it didn't even bother to register a first information report (FIR) on the matter.

If the police couldn't recover the children then the police chief of the Federal capital would appear in person before the court, he said.

Justice Athar Minallah observed that the response of state institutions was not the same if the children of any elite family went missing. If a child of an elite family disappeared then the whole state got engage in his recovery, he said.

The bench further said that the poor woman was standing before court. That were those people who even didn't have access to courts, he remarked.

The court directed the deputy commissioner ICT and police to ensure recovery of the children till Saturday and produced them before the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Police Poor Police Station Same Women FIR Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

22 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

27 minutes ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

36 minutes ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

40 minutes ago

Half a million customers expected at DXB in the fi ..

55 minutes ago

EU 'regrets' new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.