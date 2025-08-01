Open Menu

IHC Directs Interior Ministry To Decide Senator Saifullulah's Request Within 30 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 09:38 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the interior ministry to take a decision on application of Senator Saifullah Abro within 30 days regarding his name on exit control list (ECL)

IHC’s Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar heard the case seeking removal of Senator Saifullah Abro from travel restriction list. Senator Saifullah Abro's lawyer Qamar Inayat Raja appeared in court.

The lawyer argued that the Interior Ministry has been requested to remove his name from the travel ban list. The chief justice remarked that we will see about it when the decision comes on your request.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case with instructions to the Interior Ministry.

