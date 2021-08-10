IHC directs IWMB to take action against encroachments in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to take action against encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed annoyance with chairman IWMB and asked that what action the department had taken against the encroachment. What were the consequences of encroachment in the national park, he questioned.

The court asked the IWMB that why Pakistan Navy and Air Force were not served notices for violations, adding that no one was above the law.

Chairman IWMB Raina Saeed Khan said that his department had taken no action as it had no such powers. To this, the chief justice asked that what powers the IWMB have in this regard.

IWMB's lawyer said that anyone could be given imprisonment sentence along with fine under IWMB Ordinance 1979. The board had powers of arrest under section 29.

The court observed that an effective law was available and there was need of some amendments only. The court instructed the board to take appropriate action under its law against the illegality. The court adjourned further hearing into the matter till August 27.