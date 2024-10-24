Open Menu

IHC Directs Jail Administration To Present PTI Founder

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

IHC directs jail administration to present PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Adiala Jail administration to present the PTI founder before court on coming Thursday for his meeting with lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Adiala Jail administration to present the PTI founder before court on coming Thursday for his meeting with lawyers.

The court said that the jail administration has to tell the certain security threat if the PTI founder is not brought here.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the interior ministry should also present the report and explain that what security threats are there. The court remarked that even the lawyers were not allowed to meet their clients in jail, adding that it was a contempt of court.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance before the bench that the lawyers were not allowed to meet PTI founder since October 3.

The state counsel said that the cases were not being heard in the jail due to which the lawyers were not allowed to meet. The meetings were restricted after October 3, due to security issues, he said.

The court also summoned a joint secretary of interior ministry along with the relevant record and also served notice to attorney general of Pakistan for assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Interior Ministry Jail Lawyers October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smar ..

Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone

18 minutes ago
 Drug-peddler held with heroin

Drug-peddler held with heroin

5 minutes ago
 Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving p ..

Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

5 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with ..

Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China

5 minutes ago
 IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence ..

IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference

15 minutes ago
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

15 minutes ago
 BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Ba ..

BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine confl ..

Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker

15 minutes ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Fa ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court

15 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

12 minutes ago
 NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 K ..

NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan