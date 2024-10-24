IHC directs jail administration to present PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Adiala Jail administration to present the PTI founder before court on coming Thursday for his meeting with lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Adiala Jail administration to present the PTI founder before court on coming Thursday for his meeting with lawyers.

The court said that the jail administration has to tell the certain security threat if the PTI founder is not brought here.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the interior ministry should also present the report and explain that what security threats are there. The court remarked that even the lawyers were not allowed to meet their clients in jail, adding that it was a contempt of court.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance before the bench that the lawyers were not allowed to meet PTI founder since October 3.

The state counsel said that the cases were not being heard in the jail due to which the lawyers were not allowed to meet. The meetings were restricted after October 3, due to security issues, he said.

The court also summoned a joint secretary of interior ministry along with the relevant record and also served notice to attorney general of Pakistan for assistance.