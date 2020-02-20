IHC directs NAB prosecutor to come up with preparations in Qaimkhani bail case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor to come up with preparations on next hearing in a case seeking post-arrest bail of former director general Parks Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor to come up with preparations on next hearing in a case seeking post-arrest bail of former director general Parks Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on bail petition of Qaimkhani in illegal lease of land in Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi, connected with the fake accounts scam.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded before the bench that the land of Ibne Qasim was illegally given on lease where Icon Tower had been constructed.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the direct solution of the matter was to remove the encroachment on the said land and construct a boundary wall there. He said that the operation against the illegal structures was also continuing in the Federal capital.

Justice Farooq further observed that the apex court had also ordered to demolish encroachments in Karachi. NAB prosecutor answered that it was difficult to demolish the encroachments as the accused were very influential and powerful to this the bench said that who was more powerful than NAB.

The NAB prosecutor contended that demolishing the encroachment was not the job of his department.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked that what connection accused Qaimkhani had with this matter, where the corrupt practice was done by the accused.

The prosecutor said that the occupied land could benefit the national exchequer if it had been utilized by the government after being developed. He said that the NAB had recovered eight luxury vehicles, two kilogram gold and other valuables from the house of Qaimkhani.

Justice Farooq said the NAB had to tell that what connection the accused had with this particular case. He said that the court would view the ground of arrest against former DG Parks.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the allotment of the plot was done by Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and board of Revenue, adding that his client had no role in it.

The bench asked the NAB prosecutor to come with preparations on next hearing and inform thecourt that what connection accused had with the above land lease. The hearing of the case wasadjourned till March 3.