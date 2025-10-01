IHC Directs NCCI To Present Witnesses In Blasphemy Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Director General National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCI) to present all the witnesses in the blasphemy case in the trial court on October 8 and the trial court should complete the cross-examination of the lawyers on the witnesses on the same day.
The court directed the member inspection team (MIT) to visit the trial court and said that the MIT committee should visit the trial courts and submit a report on why the courts are not functioning.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the bail application of accused Hassan Abid, who has been arrested for one and a half years in the blasphemy case.
The petitioner’s lawyer Hadi Ali Chatha Advocate said that he wanted to submit some documents on new grounds.
The court said that his bail has been rejected on merit and you want to submit new documents? How many witnesses are there in this case and how many witnesses have been cross-examined?
The lawyer said that there were a total of 7 witnesses in this case and no witness was cross-examined. The witnesses were summoned for cross-examination repeatedly but they are not appearing and the trial court is not issuing arrest warrants.
The High Court had first given a direction of six months and then of eight months which will end in a few days. The Deputy Director FIA said that the investigating officer of this case was Mudassar Shah who has been transferred to Peshawar. The court said that the DG NCCI should be told to present the investigating officer before the trial court on October 8.
