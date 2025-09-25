IHC directs NCCIA to form rules for regularization of employees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to prepare rules to regularize the services of its employees by January, otherwise the director general of the agency will be summoned in person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that if there are no rules, then what was the need to form the agency? All institutions have made their own rules and employees are working under them.

He said that there are capable officers in the High Court who can make the best rules in one night. The court inquired that a hearing was held three months ago but why have the rules not been made yet?

Justice Kayani remarked that they have been hearing the same story for the last seven months, give a timeline.

Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman asked the court for more time and took the stand that the matter is in process, however, the court expressed its anger and said that it is the responsibility of the institution to complete its rules on time.

Assistant Director NCCIA Sheikh Amir also appeared in the court during the hearing. The court directed that the rules be prepared soon and adjourned the further hearing of the case until January 13.