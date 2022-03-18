UrduPoint.com

IHC Directs PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar To Join ECP Proceedings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 02:49 PM

IHC directs PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar to join ECP proceedings

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar have filed a petition against notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar to join Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proceedings over violation of code of conduct.

IHC bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq passed the order after Prime Minister Iman Khan through his counsel sought the court’s help to suspend a ECP notice served to him for attending rallies ahead of local bodies elections in the KP province despite holding public office, a local tv reported.

The court rejected the plea to suspend the ECP notice while Justice Amir Farooq observed that the petitioner neither had a copy of the code of conduct nor date of next appearance of Imran Khan and Asad Umar before the commission.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar appeared before the court and quoted new amended ordinance, arguing that the under the fresh law, the public office holder could attend gatherings ahead of polls.

At this, the judge said that the prime minister should have responded to the notice from the ECP. “This government has become an ordinance factory and is bypassing the Parliamentary procedure,” he said and added that the prime minister should respect the institutions.

The high court rejected a plea to issue stay order against the ECP order and issued notices to Election Commission, cabinet division, attorney general of Pakistan for the next hearing on March 28.

