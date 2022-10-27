ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the capital police to continue its actions as per law in line of the long march call given by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The law would take its own course if anyone do illegal act, the court said and, however, instructed the police not to harass petitioner ex-advocate general Niazullah Niazi without any reason.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Niazullah Niazi alleging the Federal police for harassing him in connection of PTI's long march.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the police had prepared the lists of people with regard to maintenance of law and order.

The matter of affidavit and surety bonds demanded by the police was heard by the court in last hearing, he said.

The court questioned that whether the police had involved in law and order.

DSP Legal Islamabad police informed the court that no action was taken as per the said lists.

The court remarked that whatever the matter was, the police should proceed and take action only as per law. Justice Farooq said that the demand of surety bonds by the police was also an illegal act.

The lawyer prayed the court to issue a direction so that no action would be taken without any reason.

The court taunted it had already been cleared in English and urdu, and now there was no need to issue orders in Punjab and Sindhi languages.

The lawyer said that he was not favoring any illegal action. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.