UrduPoint.com

IHC Directs Police To Act As Per Law In Line Of PTI's Long March

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IHC directs police to act as per law in line of PTI's long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the capital police to continue its actions as per law in line of the long march call given by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The law would take its own course if anyone do illegal act, the court said and, however, instructed the police not to harass petitioner ex-advocate general Niazullah Niazi without any reason.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Niazullah Niazi alleging the Federal police for harassing him in connection of PTI's long march.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the police had prepared the lists of people with regard to maintenance of law and order.

The matter of affidavit and surety bonds demanded by the police was heard by the court in last hearing, he said.

The court questioned that whether the police had involved in law and order.

DSP Legal Islamabad police informed the court that no action was taken as per the said lists.

The court remarked that whatever the matter was, the police should proceed and take action only as per law. Justice Farooq said that the demand of surety bonds by the police was also an illegal act.

The lawyer prayed the court to issue a direction so that no action would be taken without any reason.

The court taunted it had already been cleared in English and urdu, and now there was no need to issue orders in Punjab and Sindhi languages.

The lawyer said that he was not favoring any illegal action. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Law And Order Long March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.