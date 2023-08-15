Open Menu

IHC Directs Police To Produce Sheharyar Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 05:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to produce arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi before it on Wednesday and also summoned the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in personal capacity

Justice Babar Sattar, hearing the case, observed that it was necessary to cite reasons for keeping anyone in custody. He issued show-cause notices to the ICT Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations as to why not contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against them.

At the outset of hearing, Afridi's lawyer argued that his client was arrested in seven cases but later granted bail. So far seven orders for his arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order had been terminated by courts. He had been in jail for the last 90 days.

Besides issuing show-cause notices, the court also sought the three-month record of the MPO orders.

