IHC Directs PTA To Set Social Media Rules Keeping In View PBC's Objections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to set social media rules keeping in view the objections of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The court also directed PTA to satisfy it with legal arguments at next hearing that social media rules were not contradicting the Article 19 and 19A of the Constitution.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the case filed through Usama Khawar Advocate. PBC's lawyer Usman Warraich, Awami Worker Party's counsel Haider Imtiaz and Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah appeared before the bench.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice expressed displeasure over PTA's lawyer for giving reference of India who suppressed freedom of expression and said don't mention India as we were very clear that fundamental rights should not be violated.

The bench asked that who had suggested such rules and which authority approved it. If social media rules would discourage criticism then it would discourage accountability, he said and asked the PTA to encourage criticism because it was the most important part of freedom of expression. He said that everyone should face criticism and even the court decisions could be criticized keeping in view that it would not affect the fair trial.

PTA officials said that letters were written to Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council for suggestions. .

The court adjourned hearing till December 18.

