The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar's office on Thursday raised objections to the PTI' petition seeking to reverse the ban imposed on TV channels for coverage during the appearance of Imran Khan before the court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar's office on Thursday raised objections to the PTI' petition seeking to reverse the ban imposed on tv channels for coverage during the appearance of Imran Khan before the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case and also instructed the petitioner to remove the objections of the registrar's office against the petition.

The registrar's office had earlier objected that verified copies of the PEMRA's order had not been attached to the case.

It may be mentioned here that PEMRA had imposed a ban on TV channels for coverage during the appearance of Imran Khan before courts in various cases.