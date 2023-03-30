UrduPoint.com

IHC Directs PTI L To Remove Objections On Plea Against Ban On Imran's Coverage

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 09:52 PM

IHC directs PTI l to remove objections on plea against ban on Imran's coverage

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar's office on Thursday raised objections to the PTI' petition seeking to reverse the ban imposed on TV channels for coverage during the appearance of Imran Khan before the court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar's office on Thursday raised objections to the PTI' petition seeking to reverse the ban imposed on tv channels for coverage during the appearance of Imran Khan before the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case and also instructed the petitioner to remove the objections of the registrar's office against the petition.

The registrar's office had earlier objected that verified copies of the PEMRA's order had not been attached to the case.

It may be mentioned here that PEMRA had imposed a ban on TV channels for coverage during the appearance of Imran Khan before courts in various cases.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf May Islamabad High Court TV Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet held in hi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet held in his honour

13 minutes ago
 US Concerned by Detention of Wall Street Journal R ..

US Concerned by Detention of Wall Street Journal Reporter in Russia - Blinken

8 minutes ago
 Sanctions Imposed on Russian Athletes Over Moscow' ..

Sanctions Imposed on Russian Athletes Over Moscow's Violation of Olympic Truce - ..

8 minutes ago
 France's Macron dismisses unrest, promises drought ..

France's Macron dismisses unrest, promises drought action plan

8 minutes ago
 Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of DSP, others in Lakk ..

Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of DSP, others in Lakki Marwat explosion

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces to hold sports competitio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.