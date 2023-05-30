IHC directs Punjab police to produce missing girl

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab police to produce a 16-year-old missing girl after recovering her by June 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab police to produce a 16-year-old missing girl after recovering her by June 6.

The court instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and the concerned SHO to appear before it in a personal capacity if they failed to produce the girl.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case regarding the girl who went missing. A geofencing report about the girl was produced before the court.

The bench was informed that the Islamabad police had asked the concerned police station to take further action after the recovery of the said girl.

However, the Lodhran police station didn't grant custody of the girl.

Expressing annoyance with SHO Lodhran, the bench said that it had ordered to produce the girl but the SHO arrived here alone. Justice Kayani said that it was a violation of the court orders. The court issued directives to arrest the SHO Lodhran from the courtroom.

However, the prosecutor assured the court that the said girl would be produced at the next hearing after which the bench withdrew its orders about the arrest of the police official.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 6.