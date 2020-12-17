UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Directs SECP To Satisfy It On Data Leak Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

IHC directs SECP to satisfy it on data leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to satisfy it on the next date of hearing in a case filed by its official Arslan Zafar challenging departmental inquiry against him in the data leak scandal.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, also sought explanation as to why the information posted on the public portal was different from that of internal portal of the SECP.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam adopted the stance that the SECP had not submitted the report despite the court orders.

The SECP's lawyer, Shahid Anwar Bajwa, on the occasion submitted the inquiry report against Arslan Zafar and two other reports pertaining to the secret data leak with the court.

The chief justice observed that there was nothing confidential in the reports.

He noted that report had stated that how the SECP was defamed, which, he said, was in fact the Commission's weakness. It seemed that the SECP even itself didn't know about the nature of data and how it was leaked. How the information on the public portal could be different from that on the internal portal, he added.

The SECP's lawyer said the public portal had only basic information. On this the court asked why it did not carry the information about share holders.

The SECP's lawyer said the data of private limited companies was kept secret all over the world. The CJ asked that under which law the information was not made public. The court wanted the SECP to satisfy it on the point under Article 19 of the Constitution, he said, .

The court adjourned the case till January 28.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice World Scandal Exchange Arslan January Islamabad High Court All From Share Court

Recent Stories

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

35 minutes ago

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

50 minutes ago

Air Arabia wins ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: Challenges during COVID-19 res ..

1 hour ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.