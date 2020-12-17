IHC directs SECP to satisfy it on data leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to satisfy it on the next date of hearing in a case filed by its official Arslan Zafar challenging departmental inquiry against him in the data leak scandal.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, also sought explanation as to why the information posted on the public portal was different from that of internal portal of the SECP.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam adopted the stance that the SECP had not submitted the report despite the court orders.

The SECP's lawyer, Shahid Anwar Bajwa, on the occasion submitted the inquiry report against Arslan Zafar and two other reports pertaining to the secret data leak with the court.

The chief justice observed that there was nothing confidential in the reports.

He noted that report had stated that how the SECP was defamed, which, he said, was in fact the Commission's weakness. It seemed that the SECP even itself didn't know about the nature of data and how it was leaked. How the information on the public portal could be different from that on the internal portal, he added.

The SECP's lawyer said the public portal had only basic information. On this the court asked why it did not carry the information about share holders.

The SECP's lawyer said the data of private limited companies was kept secret all over the world. The CJ asked that under which law the information was not made public. The court wanted the SECP to satisfy it on the point under Article 19 of the Constitution, he said, .

The court adjourned the case till January 28.