ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Islamabad Police and district administration to ensure security arrangements for the possible appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The registrar, in a circular, said an IHC bench would take up interim bail petition of Imran Khan at 2:30 p.m. on May 31 in Courtroom No.3. The entry of journalists and lawyers into the court premises would be permitted through special passes while the court staff would be exempted from it.

The registrar said 10 lawyers from the Attorney General's office and 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association would be allowed. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him.