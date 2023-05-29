UrduPoint.com

IHC Directs Security Arrangements For Imran Khan's Appearance On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

IHC directs security arrangements for Imran Khan's appearance on Tuesday

The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Islamabad Police and district administration to ensure security arrangements for the possible appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Islamabad Police and district administration to ensure security arrangements for the possible appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The registrar, in a circular, said an IHC bench would take up interim bail petition of Imran Khan at 2:30 p.m. on May 31 in Courtroom No.3. The entry of journalists and lawyers into the court premises would be permitted through special passes while the court staff would be exempted from it.

The registrar said 10 lawyers from the Attorney General's office and 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association would be allowed. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Police Lawyers May Islamabad High Court From Court P

Recent Stories

Addl. IGP takes notice of firing within court prem ..

Addl. IGP takes notice of firing within court premises

42 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

44 seconds ago
 Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get ..

Construction of 74 commercial buildings' plans get approval

46 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attra ..

Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attract investors

50 seconds ago
 US, Japan, S. Korea Hold Phone Talks on North's Sa ..

US, Japan, S. Korea Hold Phone Talks on North's Satellite Launch Plan

51 seconds ago
 Spain PM calls snap election after local poll drub ..

Spain PM calls snap election after local poll drubbing

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.