IHC Directs SZLBMU To Upload MDCAT Questionnaire On Website

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM

IHC directs SZLBMU to upload MDCAT questionnaire on website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the administration of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) to upload the questionnaire o Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on website.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the students of medical.

During the course of proceedings, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's (PMDC) lawyer Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said that the university should have uploaded the questionnaire on its website like other institutions to ensure transparency and directed the administration to do so immediately.

The court also instructed the university to announce the test results on Saturday after 1 p.m. and the students should be given time to go through the questionnaire before it.

The court said that the detailed order would be issued later on.

