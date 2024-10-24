IHC Directs To Form Medical Board For PTI Founder’s Check-up
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the formation of a medical board to conduct a health examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, including his personal physician, Dr. Faisal Sultan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the formation of a medical board to conduct a health examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, including his personal physician, Dr. Faisal Sultan.
Hearing the case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to form a medical board for the health assessment of the PTI founder. He also directed that the board should include Dr. Faisal Sultan, the PTI founder's personal physician, and submit a report to the court's registrar.
The decision came after the PTI founder requested a medical examination by his personal doctors.
While the court acknowledged the importance of involving a personal physician, and ordered the formation of an independent medical board by PIMS to ensure thorough and unbiased evaluation.
The written court order noted the PTI founder's age—72 years—and his status as a former prime minister and under-trial prisoner. It further mentioned that security conditions at Adiala Jail should not prevent a proper medical check-up for a B-class prisoner under the care of a qualified doctor.
However, the court disposed of the petition, with the direction to sent the order copy to Superintendent of Adiala Jail for compliance.
