Open Menu

IHC Directs To Recover Minor Girl In Custody Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

IHC directs to recover minor girl in custody dispute

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the police to present a minor girl Anaya Batool before the court on Tuesday after recovering her, in family dispute regarding her custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the police to present a minor girl Anaya Batool before the court on Tuesday after recovering her, in family dispute regarding her custody.

The court instructed to recover the minor girl with assistance of Kashmir police if she was not in jurisdiction of Federal capital. It stated that DIG Operations Islamabad police would appear before the court in person if the station house officer Shahzad Town Police Station failed to produce the girl.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the mother of the minor girl Sehrish Batol seeking custody of her daughter.

The police produced the father of the minor girl before the court on its directives. The father expressed ignorance about the whereabout of the girl.

The court asked the father not to lie before it as the court could even manage to bring back the kids.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that the court was giving you some time to think. The court has authority to send you jail directly from here.

The court wrote in its order that the father of the minor girl was creating hurdles in the recovery process. It instructed the police to take strict measures to recover the girl.

The further hearing was then adjourned till August 6.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Police Station Jail August Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

33 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan