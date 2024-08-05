IHC Directs To Recover Minor Girl In Custody Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the police to present a minor girl Anaya Batool before the court on Tuesday after recovering her, in family dispute regarding her custody
The court instructed to recover the minor girl with assistance of Kashmir police if she was not in jurisdiction of Federal capital. It stated that DIG Operations Islamabad police would appear before the court in person if the station house officer Shahzad Town Police Station failed to produce the girl.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the mother of the minor girl Sehrish Batol seeking custody of her daughter.
The police produced the father of the minor girl before the court on its directives. The father expressed ignorance about the whereabout of the girl.
The court asked the father not to lie before it as the court could even manage to bring back the kids.
Justice Miangul Hassan said that the court was giving you some time to think. The court has authority to send you jail directly from here.
The court wrote in its order that the father of the minor girl was creating hurdles in the recovery process. It instructed the police to take strict measures to recover the girl.
