IHC Directs To Remove Objections Afridi's Plea Seeking Protection Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the removal of objections from the Registrar's office on the plea of the former Federal minister Sheharyar Afridi, seeking bail protection in cases registered in Kohat.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyan of the IHC heard Sheharyar Afridi's protection plea on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that two cases of anti-corruption have been registered against Sheharyar Afridi in Kohat.

The objection raised against him pertains to the missing biometric.

Meanwhile, Sheharyar Afridi reached the IHC and underwent biometric verification.

