IHC Dismiss Case Against Appointment Of Chairman NADRA

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

IHC dismiss case against appointment of chairman NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman National Database Regulator Authority (NADRA) Usman Mubeen.

The court termed the appointment of chairman NADRA as lawful.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the decision which was reserved on August 13, by the bench after listening arguments from both sides at large.

The petitioner lawyer Hafiz Arfat had adopted the stance in the plea that the eligibility criteria for the post had been changed in appointment of Usman Mubeen.

Mubeen was on fifth number among the shortlisted candidates but he was given undue benefit during the process, he added.

However, the deputy attorney general informed the court that Usman Mubeen had been appointed in accordance of law after fulfilling all legal procedure.

