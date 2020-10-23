UrduPoint.com
IHC Dismisses 12 Petitions Of Deputation Teachers

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:38 PM

IHC dismisses 12 petitions of deputation teachers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed 12 petitions of deputation teachers seeking confirmation in federal capital's educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed 12 petitions of deputation teachers seeking confirmation in Federal capital's educational institutions.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC conducted hearing on 32 petitions moved by deputation teachers came from provinces and rejected 12 pleas out of the total.

The court, however, postponed its decisions on remaining 20 petitions till next date.

It may be mentioned here that the petitions had been moved by 80 teachers in which they prayed the court to issue orders for their merger in federal capital educational institutions as they had completed more than five years here on deputation.

