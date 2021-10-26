IHC dismisses accused request for CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition of co-accused against their indictment by the trial court and seeking provision of CCTV footage of the incident in Noor Mukadam murder case.

However, the court instructed the prosecution to share the copies of witnesses' statements with the accused.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the decision which was reserved previously after listening arguments from two sides at large.

The court observed that the accused had been given opportunity to view the case record before charges were framed against them.