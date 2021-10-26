UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Accused Request For CCTV Footage In Noor Mukadam Case

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

IHC dismisses accused request for CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition of co-accused against their indictment by the trial court and seeking provision of CCTV footage of the incident in Noor Mukadam murder case.

However, the court instructed the prosecution to share the copies of witnesses' statements with the accused.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the decision which was reserved previously after listening arguments from two sides at large.

The court observed that the accused had been given opportunity to view the case record before charges were framed against them.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad High Court From Share Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Mehfil- ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth ..

11 minutes ago
 NCOC directs to ensure denial of services to non-v ..

NCOC directs to ensure denial of services to non-vaccinated people

13 minutes ago
 Samsung Electronics kicks off ‘Samsung Week’ w ..

Samsung Electronics kicks off ‘Samsung Week’ with exceptional offers and dis ..

19 minutes ago
 Gargash meets with EU official

Gargash meets with EU official

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Gr ..

OIC Secretary General Addresses the Middle East Green Initiative Summit

31 minutes ago
 Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 202 ..

Baloch Youth participates in Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.