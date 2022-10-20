UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Appeals Against Acquittal Of Zardari In 4 References

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IHC dismisses appeals against acquittal of Zardari in 4 references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed the appeals against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in four 25-year old references after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested to withdraw it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the anti graft watchdog had no evidence in these appeals as per the merit as well.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea of NAB seeking to withdraw its four appeals against the acquittal of former president in references pertaining to Ursus Tractors, ARY Gold, Polo Ground and SGS Cotecna.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice inquired that whether the Bureau had conducted any inquiry with regard to the missing of documents related to the cases. Its appeals would have to be dismissed on merit, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq questioned whether NAB did not know about where the record had got misplaced. The chief justice observed that the Bureau might have knowledge about it.

Chief Justice Minallah noted that in the previous hearing the Bureau had stated that the record went missing during its shifting process from the Lahore High Court.

The court accepted NAB's request to withdraw the appeals.

NAB had adopted the stance that the further prosecution into the appeals would be an unnecessary practice, as even the copies of the documents pertaining to the cases were hardly available. The available documented proof was not sufficient as per law, it added.

The accountability court had acquitted Asif Zardari in 2015 in four references, and the Bureau had challenged the verdicts in the IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Polo 2015 Gold Islamabad High Court From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

11 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.