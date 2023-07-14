Open Menu

IHC Dismisses Asad Qaiser's Plea For Protective Bail

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IHC dismisses Asad Qaiser's plea for protective bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the petition of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for protective bail in a case registered against him in Swabi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri terminated the plea due to the non-pursuance by the petitioner.

At the outset of proceedings, the associate lawyer informed the court that his client was on the way to the IHC.

The court expressed its annoyance, remaking that the case was called twice but the petitioner did not turned up in the court room, and dismissed the petition.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the interim bail of former provincial minister till July 18, in a case of Golra Police Station in connection with the May 9 incidents. The court also granted the accused a one-time exemption from appearance.

