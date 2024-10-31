The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the physical remand of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in eight cases and sent him to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the physical remand of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in eight cases and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter.

During the course of proceeding, the clarification of anti-terrorism court judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkernain was presented before the court. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that as per the concern judge record was sought regarding the all cases. The court said that it was satisfied on the report given by the said judge.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that they came to know after they filed case to IHC that there were 12 cases against his client. The details of one FIR was intentionally hide from IHC, he claimed.

The court questioned that if the prosecution still wanted further remand of Azam Swati to this the prosecutor said that he couldn’t give any statement so far regarding it. The prosecutor said that physical custody of the accused has been taken in all cases.

The court subsequently dismissed the physical remand of Azam Swati in all case and sent him jail on judicial remand.