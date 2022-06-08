IHC dismisses bail plea of Opposition leader Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking protective bail of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh.

The court observed that it had already granted three weeks protective bail to the petitioner in one case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case remarked that the court can not enter into the jurisdiction of Sindh Court.

At the outset of hearing, The chief justice remarked that the petitioner should approach the Sindh High Court for relief.

The petitioner submitted that the Sindh government wanted to stop him from attending the budget session of provincial assembly after arresting him.

After the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition.