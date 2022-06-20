IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

Imaan Mazari made remarks against the institution when her mother, Shireen Mazari, was held due to a case regarding the invasion of property.

Imaan Mazari, the daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, tendered an "unconditional" apology in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) , which resulted in the dismissal of a case filed against her for making derogatory words about institutions.

During today's hearing, the judge stated that an FIR was unnecessary because Mazari had apologized and expressed regret for her remarks.

The court went on to say that the human rights activist has promised not to make any more insulting words in the future.

On Monday, the case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Imaan Mazari and her lawyer, Zainab Janjua, arrived in the court together.

When her mother was imprisoned by Punjab's anti-corruption department in a case involving the invasion of a piece of property in District Rajanpur earlier this month, Imaan made comments about the institution which landed her in hot water.

"The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging,” read the FIR registered against Imaan Mazari.