UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Case After Imaan Mazari Issues An "unconditional Apology"

Sameer Tahir Published June 20, 2022 | 03:54 PM

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

Imaan Mazari made remarks against the institution when her mother, Shireen Mazari, was held due to a case regarding the invasion of property.

Imaan Mazari, the daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, tendered an "unconditional" apology in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) , which resulted in the dismissal of a case filed against her for making derogatory words about institutions.

During today's hearing, the judge stated that an FIR was unnecessary because Mazari had apologized and expressed regret for her remarks.

The court went on to say that the human rights activist has promised not to make any more insulting words in the future.

On Monday, the case was heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Imaan Mazari and her lawyer, Zainab Janjua, arrived in the court together.

When her mother was imprisoned by Punjab's anti-corruption department in a case involving the invasion of a piece of property in District Rajanpur earlier this month, Imaan made comments about the institution which landed her in hot water.

"The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging,” read the FIR registered against Imaan Mazari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Army Punjab Water Rajanpur FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

31 minutes ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

1 hour ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

2 hours ago
 Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be ba ..

Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be banned from entering Islamabad s ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi expected to get light rainfall in the next ..

Karachi expected to get light rainfall in the next few days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.