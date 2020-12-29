UrduPoint.com
IHC Dismisses Case Against PBC Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

IHC dismisses case against PBC elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the elections of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and declared it non maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced that the decision was reserved on last date after listening arguments from the petitioner side.

Petitioner Bushra Qamar had challenged the elections of PBC. The decision had stated that the petitioner could not satisfy the bench to stop the PBC elections under bar act. It further said the petitioner was also not a candidate in elections and could not prove violation of her rights.

The decision said this case was non-maintainable in light of Supreme court's judgments under article 199. Hence, the petition was dismissed.

