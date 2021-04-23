UrduPoint.com
IHC Dismisses Case Against Students' Exams Process

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition against the examination of the students of A and O-level while declaring it non maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said that the court couldn't pass any instructions in wake of COVID-19 and subsequently sent the matter to NCOC. He remarked that it was not the jurisdictions of the court to intervene into the policy affairs of the government.

The court said that it had sent all the identical matters to NCOC. The chief justice said that even the Pakistan government couldn't give any instruction to Cambridge instead it used to only facilitate examination process here. Whether the petitioner wanted to stop Cambridge from taking examination here, the court asked.

The petitioner's lawyer said that he was not demanding anything which was against the policy of Cambridge.

He said that it had given two options for examination, adding that Saudi Arabia, Thailand and India had adopted the option of online exams instead of physical appearance.

The chief justice noted that there were only nine applicants in the petition, may be thousands of other students wanted physical appearance in exams. The bench observed that nine petitioners couldn't be representative of thousands students.

After listening arguments, the court dismissed the case while declaring it non maintainable.

