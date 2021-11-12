UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses Case Against Termination Of PAF Officers

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the petitions against termination of three officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) from service.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the judgment filed by three squadron leaders of PAF.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah informed the court that the officers were terminated on charges of financial corruption. The money was recovered from them during inquiry into the scam.

The court after listening arguments dismissed the case.

