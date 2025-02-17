IHC Dismisses Contempt Proceeding Against Registrar, Deputy Registrar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the contempt of court show-cause notices against Registrar and Deputy Registrar Security, served by the court of Justice Babar Sattar.
A larger bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the order on appeals against the contempt of court proceeding against Registrar Sardar Tahir Sabir and Deputy Registrar Security Muhammad Owaisul Hassan.
The order said that when there is no judicial or administrative order, contempt of court proceedings cannot be instituted against the appellants. The court was informed that the Pakistan Bar Council and the Islamabad High Court Bar had called for a strike on May 9, 2024.
According to the decision, the judge described the difficulties faced by lawyers in appearing in the courts as an obstacle to access to justice. According to the case record, the judge wrote a letter saying that the plaintiffs were prevented from reaching the courts.
The matter was first taken up with the Senior puisne judge and then placed before the Administration Committee.
The court said that the Senior Puisne Judge said in the inquiry report on May 14, that the lawyers were not prevented from going to the court. The Islamabad High Court’s Administration Committee also reported on May 20, that no evidence of forcible stopping of the lawyers was found.
The decision said that Justice Babar Sattar held a hearing on the plea to restore the dismissed petition on non-prosecution on May 21, sought CCTV footage from the registrar and declared the response unsatisfactory and initiated contempt of court proceedings.
A show cause notice was also issued to the Deputy Registrar Security despite him being on leave on the day of the incident.
The contempt of court proceedings against the registrar and Deputy Registrar Security are being terminated, it said.
