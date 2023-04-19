UrduPoint.com

IHC Dismisses ECP's Decision Of Votes Recounting In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday set aside the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for recounting of votes in six union councils of Karachi and disposed of the petition.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the short verdict on a petition filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami against the ECP's recounting decision, declaring the court would mention the reasons to dismiss the Commission's order in the detailed judgment.

The court had previously issued a stay order against the recounting and finally dismissed the decision.

JI's lawyer Qaiser Imam, ECP officials and candidates of said UCs appeared before the court during hearing.

