IHC Dismisses ECP's Order For Changing Election Tribunal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for changing the election tribunal’s judge hearing cases pertaining to the three Constituencies of the Federal Capital.
The court also set aside the order regarding the appointment of Justice (reted) Abdul Shakoor as election tribunal judge in replacement of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.
The court sent the matter back to the ECP and instructed it to decide it again.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on the petitions moved by Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal and Ali Bokhari against changing of the election tribunal’s judge.
