IHC Dismisses Ex-chairman PTI's Plea To Suspend Toshakhana Verdict

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 09:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition of ex-chairman PTI seeking suspension of the verdict of trial court in toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict which was previously reserved.

The court said that neither the court verdict could be reviewed nor could be amended. The top court had declared that a sentence could be suspended but not the verdict.

The court said that the Supreme Court had also stated that a decision couldn’t be suspended on suspension of a sentence.

The court said that the situation is different there if we depend on the decisions of Indian Supreme Court.

According to Indian court’s decision of 2001, the decision could be suspended only if a clear pray is made in this regard.

It said that the court came to know that the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualification of the petitioner has been challenged before Lahore High Court (LHC) and it had served notice on it.

The order said that during the hearing on petition regarding suspension of the sentence, the ECP’s notification was also in field. It said that as per the directives of the top court, a decision couldn’t be amended without any extra ordinary situation.

