IHC Dismisses Faizan's Recovery Petition; Adjourns Hearing Of Mashwani's Missing Brothers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a recovery petition after the return of Faizan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Secretariat employee, who was previously reported missing
The court also granted the Attorney General of Pakistan additional time to address the recovery of two missing brothers of Azhar Mashwani.
Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the disappearance of Azhar Mashwani's two brothers.
During the hearing, the Attorney General informed the court that Faizan had returned home, though his condition was concerning. The court was also told that some other missing PTI Secretariat employees had been recovered.
The Attorney General requested additional time to recover the remaining missing individuals, stating that the issue had been brought to the attention of the department concerned.
He expressed hope for further positive developments in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Advocate Babar Awan acknowledged the court’s role in securing the return of Faizan, and the Attorney General assured the court that all available resources were being used to recover the other missing persons.
The Chief Justice accepted the Attorney General's request for more time and set the next hearing for Friday.
The court dismissed the recovery petition for Faizan, as he had already returned, and adjourned the hearing on the petition regarding the recovery of Azhar Mashwani’s brothers and Naeem Ahmed Yasin until the next session.
