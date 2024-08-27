Open Menu

IHC Dismisses Faizan's Recovery Petition; Adjourns Hearing Of Mashwani's Missing Brothers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

IHC dismisses Faizan's recovery petition; adjourns hearing of Mashwani's missing brothers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a recovery petition after the return of Faizan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Secretariat employee, who was previously reported missing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a recovery petition after the return of Faizan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Secretariat employee, who was previously reported missing.

The court also granted the Attorney General of Pakistan additional time to address the recovery of two missing brothers of Azhar Mashwani.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the disappearance of Azhar Mashwani's two brothers.

During the hearing, the Attorney General informed the court that Faizan had returned home, though his condition was concerning. The court was also told that some other missing PTI Secretariat employees had been recovered.

The Attorney General requested additional time to recover the remaining missing individuals, stating that the issue had been brought to the attention of the department concerned.

He expressed hope for further positive developments in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Advocate Babar Awan acknowledged the court’s role in securing the return of Faizan, and the Attorney General assured the court that all available resources were being used to recover the other missing persons.

The Chief Justice accepted the Attorney General's request for more time and set the next hearing for Friday.

The court dismissed the recovery petition for Faizan, as he had already returned, and adjourned the hearing on the petition regarding the recovery of Azhar Mashwani’s brothers and Naeem Ahmed Yasin until the next session.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Missing Persons Babar Awan Islamabad High Court All Court Employment

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

7 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan