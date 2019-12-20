UrduPoint.com
 IHC Dismisses For Being Non-maintainable Petition Against PM Khan

Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

A lawyers sought action against PM Imran Khan alleging that he used sacrilegious remarks against Islam, and also doubted his faith in the finality of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet PBUH during his address to a gathering.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed for being non-maintainable a petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan over charges sacrilegious remakrs, holding that “ an unintentional mistake cannot be treated as contempt when the facts are open clear,”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by a local lawyer against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CJ held that faith and belief is the personal matter of a person and other person has no right to question one’s personal belief.

Advocate Saleem Ullah Khan had moved contempt petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan for his alleged blasphemous remarks against the religion during a public gathering.

He also questioned the faith of Imran Khan about finality of the prophethood of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The court in its verdict held that one should be careful while declaring any other person blasphemous because the Islamic teachings cannot be measures through the judicial proceedings. The court further observed that, similarly, one must be careful while seeking action against any elected person through Article 199.

The court declared the petition non-maintainable and dismissed the same.

