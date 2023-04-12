(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a petition against appointment of special prosecutor in sedition case against PTI leader Shehbaz Gill.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a four-page written order in the case against the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as special prosecutor.

The court dismissed the petition and declared the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as lawful.

The court said that the interior ministry had appointment Rizwan Abbasi on the recommendation of Chief Commissioner ICT. It said that a prosecutor could be appointment under section-492 of criminal procedure code.