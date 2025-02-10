IHC Dismisses ICA For Additional Security To Justice (retd) Iftikhar Chaudhry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the intra court appeal (ICA) seeking to provide additional security to former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the intra court appeal (ICA) seeking to provide additional security to former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.
The court also terminated the ICA seeking a contempt of court proceeding against Justice (retd) Iftikhar Chaudhry.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case and issued the order against the ICAs. Sheikh Ahsanuddin Advocate has filed ICA against withdrawal of additional security from ex-chief justice.
The court in its order said that the security agencies have submitted their reports which stated that there was no certain threats to ex-chief justice.
It said that one security guard could be deputed for life at the residence of a retired judge under SC Judges Order 1997.
It further said that the court has been told that Iftikhar Chaudhry was now heading a political party now.
The order said that if the former chief justice has any threat he could give a request of additional security to the relevant forum.
The court questioned that why the appellants have filed applications to provide additional security to former chief justice. They couldn’t satisfy the bench on right of moving such writ petition, it added.
The court also dismissed the contempt of court petition against the ex-chief justice filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate and said that he had not violated any court orders.
