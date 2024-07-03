IHC dismisses ICA in missing persons' case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) against imposition of fine on the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, officials of police and Defence Ministry over non-recovery of missing persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed an intra court appeal (ICA) against imposition of fine on the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, officials of police and Defence Ministry over non-recovery of missing persons.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict in the intra court appeal in cases of missing persons including Sajid Mehmood, Umar Abdullah, Journalist Muddasir Naro and others.

During the course of proceedings, the additional attorney general adopted the stance that so far there was no progress in the recovery of the cited missing persons.

The chief justice expressed annoyance and observed that the court was always told that the progress was underway into the matter, and then more time was sought.

Even the attorney general had appeared before the high court many times, he added.

The additional attorney general on the occasion prayed the court to grant one month more time in the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the appeals had been pending for years.

The court subsequently upheld the verdict of single member bench and dismissed the intra court appeals.