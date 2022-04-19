ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the intra court appeal seeking investigation of alleged 'letter' and placing former prime minister Imran Khan in exit control list (ECL).

The court also up held the decision of single member bench for imposing fine worth Rs100,000 against the petitioner Molvi Iqbal Haider.

A two member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Khan announced the verdict which was reserved after listening arguments from the petitioner.

The petitioner had requested the court to place former prime minister Imran Khan and his ex-cabinet members in ECL and also sought orders for investigation of 'letter gate'.

Previously, a single member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had dismissed the case.