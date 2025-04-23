The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed contempt petition of Provincial Minister KP Sohail Afridi against Adiala Jail Superintendent regarding meeting with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed contempt petition of Provincial Minister KP Sohail Afridi against Adiala Jail Superintendent regarding meeting with PTI founder.

The court dismissed the case due to non-pursuance by the petitioner.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition of Sohail Afridi wherein no one appeared before the bench on behalf of the petitioner.

At this, the court dismissed the case.

APP/wsj-usz