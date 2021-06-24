ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed two appeals of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif against his imprisonment sentences in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references.

The court upheld the decisions of accountability court Islamabad for awarding imprisonment sentences to Nawaz Sharif in the references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench of IHC announced the judgment which was reserved the last day after listening of arguments from NAB prosecutor and amicus curiae.

The court dismissed the appeals of former prime minister due to continued disappearance and after being declared proclaimed offender by the courts.